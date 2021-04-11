Amid Spike, Fresh COVID Guidelines in Delhi: What’s Allowed?
What are the fresh curbs announced? Here’s what you need to know.
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | (Photo: IANS)
As the national continues to record continuous spike in single-day COVID cases, the Delhi government on Saturday, 11 April, issued a fresh set of guidelines and restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.
Here’s a breakdown on what’s allowed and what’s not in Delhi.
What are the major restrictions announced?
All kinds of social, political, sporting, entertainment, academic, cultural, and religious festivals and gatherings will be prohibited.
Sporting event will be allowed in stadium but no audience will be allowed.
All swimming pools to remain shut across the national capital barring those where athletes are training for national and international events.
All schools, colleges, educational institutions, coaching centers will remain shut.
Night curfew will remain in place.
What about weddings and funerals?
Only 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals and 50 will be allowed at weddings
Are there restrictions on restaurants and bars?
Restaurants and bars across Delhi to operate at 50 prcent of their seating capacity.
Cinema, theaters and multiplexes will run at 50 percent capacity.
Do I need a RT-PCR test to travel to Delhi?
Not unless you are from Maharashtra.
All passengers coming from Maharashtra to Delhi by air will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report of a test conducted within 72 hours of their entry.
They will then undergo a 14-day home quarantine.
I have to take a flight at midnight. Can I travel to the airport?
People coming from/going to airports/railway stations/lSBTs are allowed to travel on production of valid tickets during night curfew.
