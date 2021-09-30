Prominent Rohingya Leader Mohib Ullah Shot Dead in Bangladesh Refugee Camp

Mohib Ullah, a celebrated Rohingya community leader, was killed by unknown assailants outside his office in a Bangladesh Refugee camp. It is reported that he was discussing business with other leaders of the community when the attack took place.

While no organisation has come forward to take responsibility of his assassination, his family blames militants for his death. They claim that an extremist organisation Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army is responsible for Ullah's death.

Ullah had also received threats from the ARSA, among other organisations, France 24 reported.