Rohingya Refugee Crisis – Worst Humanitarian Crisis in Contemporary Period

Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar since the year 2000. More than 7,000 rohingya refugees migrated to seek asylum in India's erstwhile state of J&K's Jammu province lying on the banks of the river Tawi. Among the refugees, most of whom migrated from Myanmar in 2012, 4,500 are children.
In March 2021, a police exercise was carried out while collecting biometric details of these refugees. They collected documents and credentials, which resulted in over 200 detentions, causing severe hardships on their families, especially the children.
Rohingya refugees live in makeshift houses on the banks of the river Tawi in Jammu province.
Since the detention started five months ago, an old couple, Mohammad Saleh, 70, and his 68-year-old wife are lying on the tarpaulin sheet inside their makeshift tent in Narwal, outside Jammu. The wait has been long for their lone bread earner daughter who has been detained.
An elderly Rohingya refugee and a child walk in their colony.
Saleh was looking upset and concerned about the safety of his daughter. "Now people associated with NGOs, and few neighbours, help us in getting ration."
Haleema 55, who married a Kashmiri man a year after her migration in 2012, has been living with her daughter-in-law now whose husband has been detained by the police since March. She is living here to help them out.
An elderly Rohingya refugee tells her ordeal
Mohammad Younis, a 58-year-old Imam (one who leads prayers) by profession, reached Jammu in 2009, after spending a year in Bangladesh.
He talks about the horror and threat they are facing, saying,
It is disheartening to see the plight of children while trying to make both ends meet. Khalid Hussain, 11, works as a ragpicker to earn 150 rupees a day.
His parents were among those who have been detained by the police.
Young children of the Rohingya's are forced to live in cramped houses.
More than 7,000 Rohingya refugees who migrated to seek asylum in India's Jammu province now live in makeshift tents.
Khalid started crying bitterly while talking. "I miss my parents desperately," he added.
The same work is being done by 7-year-old Rizwan who is living with his grandmother, along with his four other siblings.
A young Rohingya refugee goes about doing her daily work.
Access to education and other essential services is limited to the Children here.
They are living in cramped camps after being violently forced from their homes to escape unimaginable violence. Access to education and other essential services is limited and children are at risk of violence and abuse.
Children gather around the makeshift tents of Rohingya Refugees.
Repeated calls to SSP Jammu went unanswered. We wanted to ask them why these people have been detained and what was their fault.
Why have these children been left alone and who would care for them?
We managed to talk with an office bearer at the UNHCR Delhi office, who, on requesting anonymity, said,
A Rohingya refugee walks through a narrow lane in the colony.
Replying to a question, he said, "We are exploring why the Indian authorities are carrying out such exercises."
While refusing to call it a detention, he said, "In such situations, states call it rehabilitation centres."
