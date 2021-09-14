Rohingya Refugee Crisis – Worst Humanitarian Crisis in Contemporary Period

Rohingya refugees have fled Myanmar since the year 2000. More than 7,000 rohingya refugees migrated to seek asylum in India's erstwhile state of J&K's Jammu province lying on the banks of the river Tawi. Among the refugees, most of whom migrated from Myanmar in 2012, 4,500 are children.

In March 2021, a police exercise was carried out while collecting biometric details of these refugees. They collected documents and credentials, which resulted in over 200 detentions, causing severe hardships on their families, especially the children.