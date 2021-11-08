Meghalaya Governor Slams Centre Over Farmers' Protest, Central Vista Project

File photo of Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik
Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik, on Sunday, 7 November, came down heavily on the Union government and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the farmers' protest, stating that leaders in Delhi send their condolences even when a dog dies but have not done so when around 600 farmers have died over the course of their protest since last year against the three contentious agricultural laws, PTI reported.
Malik, who was previously posted as the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir and Goa, said he wasn't scared of being asked to step down from his post and will step down whenever he is asked to do so.
Malik, who was addressing the Jat community in Jaipur, referred to the assassination of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and asked the "government not to antagonise the Sikh Community".
Malik said there were people in the government who were in favour of the farmers but there are “one or two people” who are arrogant.
Speaking about the violence that took place on the Republic Day, when scores of farmers went to the Red Fort on their tractors, he said after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, members of Jat and Sikh community had the right to hoist the Indian flag at Red Fort.
As the sons of farmers also serve in the army, Malik claimed that the army also felt the impact of the protests. In a veiled reference to farmers' protest in Haryana, Malik said Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar's helicopter cannot land in any of the villages in the state.
Farmers' problems, he further said, could be solved by addressing the issue of minimum support price (MSP). The Adani Group, he said, had constructed its godown even before the three agricultural laws were passed in Parliament.
The Meghalaya governor also reportedly said that the farmers would return from Delhi's borders only after their demand of repealing the three farm laws was fulfilled.
He also panned the government over the Central Vista redevelopment project, PTI reported.
Malik said it would have been better if the Union government had built a good college instead of a new parliament building as the country lacked quality education.
(With inputs from PTI.)
