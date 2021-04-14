‘No Role in Ticket Distribution’: Punjab CM on Prashant Kishor

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said political strategist Prashant Kishor has no role in finalising Congress’ candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.

“There is no question of it. Kishor has no say in the matter,” said the Chief Minister seeking to clear speculations that his principal advisor Kishor would be deciding on the tickets.

"Kishor’s role as my principal advisor is limited. It is only advisory in nature, with no decision-making authority vested in him,” said the CM in a statement.

He said that there are norms and patterns set for ticket allocation in the Congress which are duly followed in all elections in all states. “A State Election Committee setup by the high command considers the names and then decides on the final candidates. The final decision is taken by the Central Election Committee, with no individual having any role to play," he added.