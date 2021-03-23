81% Samples in Punjab Have UK COVID Variant: CM Amarinder  

With 81 percent of the latest 401 samples sent by the state for genome sequencing turning up positive for the new UK Covid variant, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to widen the vaccination ambit to cover those younger than 60 since this mutant has been found to be infecting young people more.

Expressing concern over the emerging situation, the CM stressed the need for the Central government to urgently open up the vaccination for a larger section of the populace. “The process needs to be expedited,” he said, pointing to the fact that experts had found the existing Covishield vaccine to be equally effective against the UK variant – B117.

“It is essential to vaccinate more and more people to break the chain of transmission,” he added.