No Plan to Stop or Curtail Train Services: Railway Board Chairman

Amid reports of migrant workers rushing to their hometowns due to fear of an upcoming lockdown, the Railways board on Friday, 9 April, assured the passengers that there is no plan to curtail or stop train services, reported PTI.

While addressing a press briefing, Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said that there is no dearth of trains and the Railways is ready to put them into service on a short notice.

“There is no plan to curtail or stop train services. We will run as many services as required. There is no cause for alarm. We can run trains immediately on demand if there is any rush. This rush is normal during the summer season and we have already announced trains to clear the rush,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.