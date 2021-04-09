Over 1.31 Lakh New COVID Cases in India, Biggest 1-Day Rise So Far

India on Friday, 9 April, reported 1,31,968 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased by 780 to 1,67,642.
This is the biggest one-day rise in cases in the country ever since the pandemic began.
Chairing the 24th meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 on Friday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan listed some of the figures around the coronavirus situation in the country, as it finds itself in the grips of a rampaging second wave.
"Our recovery rate, which at one point of time, in the last 2-3 months, had even gone up to 96-97%, has now come down to 91.22%... Right now 0.46 percent of the active patients are on ventilators, 2.31 percent are in ICU and 4.51 percent are on oxygen-supported beds... Our fatality rate continues to come down. Right now, it is at 1.28 percent," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He further pointed out that 149 districts have not seen a single case of COVID in the last seven days, eight districts in the last 14 days, three in the last 21 days and 63 in the last 28 days.
As many as 25,40,41,584 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 8 April, of which 13,64,205 samples were tested on Thursday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said.
According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 9,79,608 active cases, while 1,19,13,292 patients have been discharged, with 61,899 discharges reported in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, over 9.43 crore vaccine doses have been administered ever since India's inoculation drive began on 16 January.
Published: 09 Apr 2021,10:14 AM IST