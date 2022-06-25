Mulayam Singh Yadav Hospitalised Due to Urinary Infection: Reports

Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was hospitalised due to complications caused by a urinary infection late on Friday, 24 June, reported The Times of India.

Citing reports, TOI noted that Yadav was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after a routine check-up, when doctors advised admission for for "further investigations." However, these reports were not officially confirmed by the SP.

The ex-Uttar Pradesh chief minister had been admitted to the same hospital in July 2021 as well, when he had complained of "uneasiness."

Yadav is undergoing treatment under Dr Nitin Sood, reported Hindi news portal Amar Ujala, adding that he had previously gone to the hospital on 15 June for a check-up.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, meanwhile, is set to accompany Opposition presidential elections candidate Yashwant Sinha to Delhi on 27 June, where the latter will file his nomination papers for the elections.

The party formally and unanimously announced support for Sinha at a meeting at its headquarters on Friday, 24 June, said TOI.

(With inputs from The Times of India and Amar Ujala.)