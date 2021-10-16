Irked By 'Missing' Posters, BJP's Pragya Thakur Calls Congress MPs 'Traitors'

On Friday, 15 October, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur came down heavily on a Madhya Pradesh Congress legislator for putting up posters that claimed that she had gone missing, news agency PTI reported.

Pragya Thakur's missing posters were allegedly put up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the event held at Bhopal's MVM ground to celebrate Dussehra, she said that "such Congressmen and traitors have no place in the country and that only patriots can live in India".

P C Sharma, Congress's Bhopal South MLA reportedly left the event half way, after the BJP MP began making remarks targeting him.