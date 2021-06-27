Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Opioids, Enters $230 Mn Deal

J&J has reportedly been asked to cover the payments over a period of nine years, as well as disburse as additions $30 million in the first year in case of a new opioid settlement fund legislation.

The amount of $230 million will be utilised for efforts working towards prevention, treatment, and education of dangers associated with drugs in New York state.

Besides J&J, Purdue Pharma and other pharmaceutical firms have been accused of persuading medical professionals to overprescribe opioids, despite knowing that they are highly addictive and encourage dependence.