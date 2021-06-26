Third COVID Wave Won’t Be As Severe As Second One: Medical Body

Medical experts suggest that the third wave of COVID-19 infections seems unlikely to be as severe as the second one.

Dr NK Arora, a member of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), told IANS that vaccination, along with COVID-appropriate behaviour, will play a crucial role in minimising the effect of the next wave.

"The analysis indicates that almost all COVID vaccines, be it India-made or manufactured overseas, are highly effective against COVID. They may not be 100 percent effective, but now it has been proved that vaccines will minimise the damage. Even if it reduces the number of deaths, it means that we have something to control the deadly pandemic. So, the vaccination is going to play a very important role in the next wave," he said.