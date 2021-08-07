J&K New Industrial Policy: Investments Worth Rs 23,000 Crore Till Now

Investments to the tune of Rs 23,000 crore have reportedly come to Jammu and Kashmir, four months after the administration notified a New Industrial Policy allowing investments from outside.

According to The Indian Express, from the Rs 23,000 crore, Rs 11,000 crore of the new investments will be allotted to Kashmir, and Rs 12,000 crore will be invested in the Jammu region.

Citing sources, the news daily said that Jindal Steel Works has been allotted land to set up a profile sheet making unit in Lassipura Industrial Estate in Pulwama.

Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary, Industry and Commerce, Jammu and Kashmir, told The Indian Express that "since the announcement of the new industrial policy (which incentivises investment in J&K), there has been considerable interest in the corporate sector to come to the region. Projects worth Rs 23,000 crore have already been locked."