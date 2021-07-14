BSF Fires at Suspected Drone in Jammu's Arnia; Search Underway

Image of a drone used for representational purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday, 13 July, sighted what appeared to be a drone, along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu. The security troops reportedly fired at the suspected drone hovering over Jammu's Arnia district.
"On intervening night of 13 and 14 July, a blinking red light was observed at a height of 200 metres by our troops in the Arnia sector around 9.50 pm," the BSF was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
Jammu has reportedly seen an increase in drone activity recently. On 2 July, a quadcopter was repulsed by the BSF in the Arnia sector, IANS reported.
Just days before that, on 29 June, drone threats were thwarted by the army in Jammu's Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area.
On 27 June, there were two explosions at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspected were carried out using drones.
Two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station on 27 June. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh had then said that it was suspected that a drone had been used to drop the payload (explosive material), reported news agency ANI.
Days after two drone attacks on Jammu Air Force base, the Srinagar district administration on 3 July imposed a ban on the use of drones in the city and told those who own them to deposit them at police stations.
(With inputs from IANS and ANI)
