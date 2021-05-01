Jaishankar Talks to Chinese EAM, Emphasises on Supply Chains

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, 30 April spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and emphasised the importance of supply chains and air flights that are being kept open by China to facilitate the movement of materials needed for India’s COVID-19 response.

After talking to Wang Yi on phone, Jaishankar tweeted: "Highlighted the importance of supply chains, and air flights being kept open in these circumstances. Welcomed his assurances in that regard, as also more openness to Indian chartered flights".

Earlier this week, China's state-run Sichuan Airlines had suspended its cargo flights to India for 15 days, which was seen as a blow to private traders' efforts to procure the oxygen concentrators.

However, later, the Chinese ministry retracted the order stating that "it was working out a new plan to resume the services."