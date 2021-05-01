US Restricts Travel From COVID-Hit India; Check Exemptions List

In view of the rampant spread of COVID-19 in India, the White House on Friday, 30 April, announced travel restrictions for incoming passengers from India effective 4 May.

The new restrictions are on the advice of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and are imposed "in light of extraordinarily high COVID-19 case loads and multiple variants circulating in India," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki in a statement.

This is not the first time the Biden administration has issued a travel ban in view of COVID-19. The administration had earlier announced a similar ban on most non-US citizens entering the country from South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Ireland and the 26 European Union countries.