JeM ‘Commander’ Killed After Three-Day-Long Shopian Encounter

Top Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) terrorist Sajad Afghani was killed after a three-day-long encounter in Rawalpora area in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Monday, 15 March.
A joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police, army's 34 RR and the CRPF on Saturday. Police said that during the search operation, the presence of terrorists was confirmed, followed by giving them an opportunity to surrender. However, they fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party leading to an encounter, the police said..
Director general of police (DGP) Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh told IANS that Afgani, who was instrumental in recruiting terrorists, was killed in the encounter that had started on Saturday. Besides the JeM man, the other terrorist killed was identified as Lashkar-e-Taiba affiliated Jahangir Ahmad Wani from Rakh Narapora.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, congratulated the Shopian police and security forces for killing Afghani during the three-day-long encounter after specific inputs regarding the presence of terrorists were received.
Police said that repeated announcements were made on Sunday morning asking the terrorist to surrender but the terrorist fired on the joint search party which led to Jahangir Ahmad Wani's death.
Arms and ammunition, including US-made M4 Carbine rifle and other incriminating materials, were also recovered from the site of encounter.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined