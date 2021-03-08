‘New Normal’: EGI Slams Actions Against Kashmir-Based Journalists

The Editors Guild of India on Monday, 8 March, expressed shock in the way editors of Kashmir-based publications are routinely being detained, for their reporting or editorials.

Referring to the case of The Kashmir Walla’s Editor-in-Chief Fahad Shah, who was recently detained and later released, the body said, "This was the third time that Shah was detained for his writings. His is not the only case. There are scores of journalists who are experiencing this new normal where they can be hauled up by security forces for writing anything that goes contrary to the government narrative that peace has returned to the Valley.”

Shah and Assistant Editor Yashraj Sharma had an FIR registered on them by the Indian Army on 30 January for a report published on 27 January. The report was on how security personnel allegedly forced a school in Shopian district to hold an event marking Republic Day.