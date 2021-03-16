‘India Must Abide by UN Declaration on Peasant Rights’: SKM Leader

Farmers have been protesting against the farm laws along different borders of the national capital for over three months now. They recently celebrated 100 days of the protests.

After 48 days of closure, vehicular movement was allowed through Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (UP Gate) border to Delhi on Monday, 15 March. The police opened one carriageway that had shut due to the farmers’ ongoing protests against the three farm laws, and the violence that ensued at the tractor rally on Republic Day.

However, the other five carriageways connecting Ghaziabad and Delhi remain closed. Travellers going to the national capital from Ghaziabad, Meerut, and places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh continue to take alternate routes to Delhi.

It’s been 110 days since the Ghazipur border, which is among the three borders witnessing the farmer’s struggle, was first sealed off. Haryana borders – Singhu and Tikri – are also seeing the protests against the Centre’s agriculture laws.

Farmers’ unions have also called for a complete ‘Bharat Bandh’ on 26 March on the occasion of the completion of four months since the protests began on the borders of the national capital.