Gurugram Achieves 100% COVID-19 Vaccination: District Health Department

Faridabad ranks second in terms of vaccination, where more than 29 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Ambala is in third place in this list with over 17.27 lakh people being administered COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Karnal is in third place in this list, where a total of 17.25 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Charkhi Dadri district is at the bottom of this list, where more than 6 lakh doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.

Meanwhile, Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases. No death, however, was reported in the city.

The district's COVID-19 toll stands at 927, officials said.