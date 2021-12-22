Gurugram Achieves 100% COVID-19 Vaccination: District Health Department

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary on Thursday, 21 October. (Picture used for representation only)
(Photo: PTI)
Gurugram district has become the first in Haryana, and in the National Capital Region to administer both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to its 100 percent population, health officials said on Tuesday, 21 December.
"Gurugram having 100 percent immunisation in the district, is a new record in itself. Gurugram was the most affected in the state during the second wave of the pandemic but the manner in which the district residents and the team of health department have contributed with determination to break the vicious cycle of the coronavirus and take the vaccination campaign to the pinnacle of perfection which will pave the way of inspiration for the big cities of the country and other districts of the state," District Civil Surgeon Dr Virender Yadav told IANS.
Faridabad ranks second in terms of vaccination, where more than 29 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Ambala is in third place in this list with over 17.27 lakh people being administered COVID-19 vaccine doses.
Karnal is in third place in this list, where a total of 17.25 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered so far. Charkhi Dadri district is at the bottom of this list, where more than 6 lakh doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine have been administered so far.
Meanwhile, Gurugram district on Tuesday recorded 23 fresh coronavirus cases. No death, however, was reported in the city.
The district's COVID-19 toll stands at 927, officials said.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)