Gujarat Hiding Real COVID Figures, Shows a State Daily’s Report

A Gujarati daily, Divya Bhaskar put out a scathing front page report on Friday, 14 May, exposing Gujarat’s alleged underreporting of COVID deaths. The data collected has been based on disclosures by municipal authorities in 33 districts and eight major cities, as per the newspaper.

The paper reported that 1.23 lakh death certificates were issued in 71 days, between 1 March and 10 May 2021, in stark contrast to the state’s official records, which only indicated 4,218 deaths.