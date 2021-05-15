‘Hugely Concerning’: WHO Chief on COVID Surge in India

The Director-General of World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, 14 May, said that India's COVID-19 situation remains "hugely concerning as several states continue to witness a worrying number of cases, hospitalisations and deaths,” PTI reported.

In another dismal warning, the global health expert said that the second year of COVID-19 would be "far more deadly", AFP reported.

At a media briefing, Ghebreyesus said that the WHO is sending aid for managing the surge in infections in India and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks, and other medical supplies.

"We thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," Ghebreyesus added.