4 Dead in Thane’s Prime Criticare Hospital Fire

At least four people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Kausa, Mumbra, Thane, at 3.40 am on Wednesday, 28 April.

The deaths occurred when the patients were being shifted to another hospital. Over 20 patients in different wards were evacuated. Thane Municipal Corporation told IANS that atleast 8 fire-tenders were brought in to douse the fire.

The deceased have been identified as: Yasmeen Z Sayyed (46), Nawab M Shaikh (47), Halima B Salmani (70). The last victim was identified only as Sonawane.

The hospital has successfully evacuated the rest of the patients in the hospital so far.