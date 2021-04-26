4 COVID Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out at Surat Hospital

Four COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at Ayush Hospital, in Gujarat’s Surat on the night of Sunday, 25 April.
This tragedy struck while the nation is already ailing from a horrific second COVID-19 wave that has brought the healthcare system down to its knees, with reports abound of shortage in oxygen supply, hospital beds, and life-saving drugs.
Dr Ashik Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat, was quoted by ANI, as saying:
Dr Naik further informed ANI that when the fire broke out, 10 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment on the fifth floor of the hospital.
Gujarat on Monday, 26 April, recorded 14,340 new COVID-19 cases, 158 deaths and 7,727 recoveries. Total cases in the state stand at 5,10,373 and active cases at 1,21,461.
(With inputs from ANI.)
