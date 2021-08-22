Govt Summons Infosys CEO to Explain Glitches in the Income Tax E-Filing Portal

Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern over issues in the portal in June earlier this year. Image used for representation.
The Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Monday, 23 August, to explain why the glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal have not been fixed even two-and-a-half-months since its launch.
This is after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern over issues in the portal in June earlier this year. Parekh and senior executive Praveen Rao had been asked to make the portal more user friendly.
"Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available (sic)," a tweet from the official Income Tax India handle read.
Infosys had designed the portal, which was launched on 7 June earlier this year. Users have ever since flagged issues on it continuously.
The issues included profile updation and changing passwords.
Nandan Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of Infosys, has been in touch with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
On 16 August, the finance minister had said glitches on the new Income Tax portal was expected to be fixed entirely in the next 2 to 3 days. “I have been reminding Infosys constantly… and Nandan Nilekani has been messaging me with assurances that they will sort it out,” the minister had said.
