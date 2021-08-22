Govt Summons Infosys CEO to Explain Glitches in the Income Tax E-Filing Portal

The Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys CEO Salil Parekh on Monday, 23 August, to explain why the glitches in the new income tax e-filing portal have not been fixed even two-and-a-half-months since its launch.

This is after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed concern over issues in the portal in June earlier this year. Parekh and senior executive Praveen Rao had been asked to make the portal more user friendly.

"Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact, since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available (sic)," a tweet from the official Income Tax India handle read.