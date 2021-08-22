'Irreparable Loss' Says PM Modi as Politicians Pay Last Respects to Kalyan Singh

Former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh breathed his last in Lucknow on Saturday, 20 August.
(Photo:Twitter)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath, and several other top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) paid last respects to former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP veteran Kalyan Singh, who breathed his last on Saturday, 21 August, in Lucknow.
He also took to Twitter and offered condolences to Singh's family and supporters. "Kalyan Singh ji was the owner of a great personality along with being a great politician and an efficient administrator associated with the land," PM Modi wrote.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who arrived at Kalyan Singh's residence to pay tributes also said that the latter's death is an "irreparable loss to Indian politics".
Among other politicians who mourned the demise of the former UP chief minister are Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party President, Mayawati.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also took to Twitter to offer condolences on the passing away of Kalyan Singh who also served as the Governor of Rajasthan.
Singh, 89, was undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) in Lucknow since 4 July.
