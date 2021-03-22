EGI Writes Letter to PM, Ministers, Condemning New IT Act Rules

The Editors Guild of India on Saturday, 6 March, wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying it is “deeply concerned” about the recent notification of IT Rules, that is “fundamentally altering how publishers of news operate over the Internet and undermine freedom of press in the country”. They are yet to hear back from the PMO.

EGI is the apex body of editors from across the country, representing all forms of media — print, television, digital. It was set up in 1978 with the twin objectives of protecting press freedom and raising the standards of editorial leadership in media.

The new IT Rules, issued under the Information Technology Act, 2000, seeks to impose a ‘Code of Ethics’ on digital news publications and regulate their functioning.