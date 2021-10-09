DU Second Cut-Off List 2021: Top Colleges Soon To Release Cut-Offs

DU releases its second cut-off list for 2021
Photo: The Quint
Delhi University is all set to release the second cut-off list for 2021, today. Admissions based on this list are supposed to begin on 11 October and will conclude on 13 October.
After the high cut-offs in the first list, students are expecting the second list to bring some respite. Several top colleges had announced a 100 percent cut-off in the first list. The second list is expected to have marginally lower cut-offs than the first.
Nearly 50 percent of the seats in top colleges are already full after the first cut-off list, according to a Times Now report.
Among the colleges that had announced 100% cut-offs on their first lists are Sri Ram College for Commerce, Hindu College, Ramjas College, SGTB Khalsa College, Hansraj College, Deen Dayal Upadhyay College and Jesus and Mary College.
The full list of the first cut-offs can be found here.
