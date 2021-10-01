DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Several Top Colleges Release First Cut-Offs
For Aryabhatta College, the highest cut off is for BA (Honours) Psychology at 98.5%.
Delhi University colleges began announcing their first cut-off lists for admission to undergraduate courses on Friday, 1 October. The compiled list of cut-offs is available on du.ac.in and admission.uod.ac.in. Here are the cut-offs of some of the colleges in DU:
JESUS AND MARY COLLEGE: FIRST CUT-OFF
BCom (Hons) has a cut-off of 98%, BCom 97.25%, Economics 98.5%, English 99% for commerce, 97% science and 97% for humanities students. Hindi 70%, History 95.25 (without subject) 97.25%, Maths 95.5%, Political Science 97.75 (without subject) 99.75%, Psychology 99% (without subject) 100%, and Sociology 96.5% (without subject) 98.5%.
DESHBANDHU COLLEGE: FIRST CUT-OFF
Deshbandhu Gupta College has released its cut-offs for 2021. As per the list, the highest cut-off is for BA Economics (Honours) and BA Programme courses at 97%, followed closely by a 96% cut off for BSc Mathematics.
Maths has a cut-off of 96%, Economics 97%, English 95%, Hindi 82%, History 92%, Political Science 96%, Sanskrit 62%, BCom (Hons) 97%, Bio-Chemistry 93%, Botany 92%, Chemistry 95%, Physics 98%, and Zoology 94%.
ARYABHATTA COLLEGE: FIRST CUT-OFF
Delhi University’s Aryabhatta College also announced its tentative cut-offs, The Indian Express reported. The cut-off for BA (Honours) Psychology is highest at 98.5% – a minimal increase from last year.
Economics has a cut-off of 98%, English 96%, Hindi 86%, History 95%, Pol Sc. 96%, Psychology 98.5%, B Com 97%, B Com (Hons) 98%, Computer Science 97%, Maths 97%, Eco+History (BA Prog) 96%, Economics+Political Science 96%, and Political Science+History 94%.
DELHI COLLEGE OF ARTS AND COMMERCE: FIRST CUT-OFF
Economic has a cut-off of 98.75%, English 98%, Journalism, 99%, History98.5%, Political Science 98.5%, B Com Program 98.5%, B Com (Hons) 99%, and BA Program 98-97.75%.
ST STEPHEN’S COLLEGE: FIRST CUT-OFF
St Stephen’s college is affiliated to the Delhi University but is an autonomous institution. It issues separate cut-off and has its own admission process. The college has already released the cut-off marks last month.
Economics has a cut-off of 99.5%, Philosophy Honours for students from Commerce 98%, for those from Humanities 98.75% and Science 97%. The cut-off for History is 99% for Commerce students, 98.25% for Humanities and 99% for Science students.
The Delhi University will release five cut-off lists in total for this year’s merit-based undergraduate admissions.
In case of vacancy of seats after the third cut-off, special cut-offs, fourth and fifth cut-offs, along with another special cut-off list, will be released by the university.
The lists would be released on the official site of Delhi University as well as individual college websites.
Like last year, the university’s undergraduate admission process will entirely take place online due to the pandemic. Students are not allowed to enter the colleges unless they are called.
With a total of 4,38,000 applicants for undergraduate admissions at the DU this year, nearly 70,000 seats are available for admission. Other than 15 courses, all admissions are based on merit and scores of the qualifying examination.
