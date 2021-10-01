DU First Cut-Off List 2021: Several Top Colleges Release First Cut-Offs

Deshbandhu Gupta College has released its cut-offs for 2021. As per the list, the highest cut-off is for BA Economics (Honours) and BA Programme courses at 97%, followed closely by a 96% cut off for BSc Mathematics.

Maths has a cut-off of 96%, Economics 97%, English 95%, Hindi 82%, History 92%, Political Science 96%, Sanskrit 62%, BCom (Hons) 97%, Bio-Chemistry 93%, Botany 92%, Chemistry 95%, Physics 98%, and Zoology 94%.