COVID-19: Which States Have Offered Free Vaccines From 1 May?

The government of India on Monday, 19 April, announced the decision to permit everyone above 18 years of age to be vaccinated from 1 May, adding that states and private hospitals will be able to buy vaccines from private manufacturers.

The decision was announced as part of a “liberalised and accelerated Phase 3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination”, which comes as the country grapples with an unprecedented second wave of coronavirus. India’s daily infection tally reached a bleak 2,95,041 on Wednesday, 21 April, and 2,023 people died in the last 24 hours.

Several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, and Kerala have announced that the they will provide free vaccines for all above the age of 18.