'An Unbiased Leader': Swara, Urmila React to Uddhav Thackeray's Resignation
Swara went on to appreciate the outgoing CM, stating, "Thank you for your leadership."
Swara Bhaskar, Urmila Matondkar, Kubbra Sait and Prakash Raj took to Twitter to react to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's resignation. He resigned in the middle of a Facebook Live. The actors took to social media to appreciate his work.
Swara took to Twitter to appreciate the outgoing chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, stating, "Thank you for your leadership. U were unbiased & a responsible Leader of the State, transparent, communicative & assuring during COVID-19 crisis. Ur conduct turned critics like me into admirers. Work of Maha adm under u has been laudable. Go long & go strong."
Urmila also took to Twitter thanking him for his leadership, "Thank you @OfficeofUT ji for your leadership in the most trying times of covid n keeping our state away from communal hatred n bigotry. Your leadership has been exemplary, unbiased, courageous, responsible, transparent, communicative Jai Maharashtra"
Kubbra Sait also took to Twitter to thank the Cm for his service, stating, "Thank you for your service @OfficeofUT You are an excellent administrator and a gentleman. During the roughest phase of the pandemic you chose to directly speak to us week after week, keeping our minds at rest. You will be missed dear CM."
Prakash Ray reacted to the news, stating, "You did great dear sir @OfficeofUT… and I’m sure people of Maharashtra will stand by you for the way you handled the state.. the Chanakya s may eat laddoos today.. but your genuinity will linger longer .. more power to you.. #justasking"
