Ambani Case: Vaze Taken to CST as Part of Probe in Hiren’s Death

The National Investigation Agency on Monday, 5 April, took suspended police officer Sachin Vaze to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai. This was done to recreate the incident where the CCTV footage captured Vaze boarding a train to Thane on the day of Mansukh Hiren’s murder at 7 pm on 4 March.

Hiren, the owner of the SUV that was found laden with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was found dead in a creek on 5 March. Hiren’s car had been stolen from him just days before being discovered outside Antilla, on 25 February.

The NIA took Vaze to Kalva railway station in Thane, and then to CST, after which he was brought back to the NIA office in Mumbai, reported ANI.