NIA: Vaze Ran His Alleged Extortion Racket From Room 1964

The National Investigation Agency's (NIA) probe has revealed that arrested top cop Sachin Vaze was running his alleged extortion racket from a room booked in a five-star hotel for 100 days, at a cost of Rs 12 lakh by a businessman.

Based on the investigations, a special NIA court on Saturday, 3 April, extended Vaze’s custody till 7 April for his alleged involvement in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren.