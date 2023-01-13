Air India Case: Shankar Mishra Shifts Blame, Says Complainant 'Urinated On Seat'

A drunk passenger unzipped his pants and urinated on a female co-passenger in the business class of an Air India flight from New York to Delhi on 26 November 2022.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Accused of urinating on a woman on an Air India flight in November, 34-year-old Shankar Mishra on Friday, 13 January, victim blamed by alleging that his co-passenger urinated on herself.
What was said: Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Mishra, alleged that the elderly woman has a "medical condition."
The case so far: Mishra is currently on a 14-day judicial remand, after Delhi court rejected the police request for custody. On Wednesday, 11 January, Mishra's request for bail was rejected with the judge noting that accusations against him were "disgusting and repulsive."
The allegations: Mishra had allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman, while being under the influence of alcohol, on board an Air India flight in November.
Mishra was arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.
The incident came under the spotlight after the complainant’s letter to the Tata Group was made public.
