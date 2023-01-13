Air India Case: Shankar Mishra Shifts Blame, Says Complainant 'Urinated On Seat'

“I’m not the accused. There must be someone else. She herself urinated. She was suffering from some disease related to prostate. It was not him. The seating system was such that no one could go to her seat. Her seat could only be approached from behind, and in any case the the urine could not reach to seat’s front area. Also, the passanger sitting behind the complainant did not make any such complain."

Ramesh Gupta to court, reported in The Indian Express