Delhi Court Denies Bail to Shankar Mishra, Accused in Air India Urination Case

On Wednesday, 11 January, a Delhi court rejected the bail plea of Shankar Mishra, who was accused of urinating on an elderly woman on an Air India flight in November 2022, under the influence of alcohol.
The order was passed by Metropolitan Magistrate Komal Garg at the Patiala House Court.
The court’s stance: The bail was strongly opposed by the court as well as the complainant.
The court said, “The alleged act in itself is sufficient to outrage the modesty of any woman. Egregious conduct of the accused has shocked civic consciousness and needs to be deprecated.”
What was Mishra’s Defence? Mishra’s lawyer, Advocate Manu Sharma, said that Mishra was in an inebriated condition when he did that. Sharma added that considering the age of the complainant and that of the accused, the act of unzipping was not out of sexual desire.
The complainant’s counsel pointed out... The complainant’s lawyer pointed out that assault does not require physical contact and that a ‘heinous act’ had been committed. The lawyer added, “It is not that he was given liquor without his will...”
The big story: Mishra had allegedly urinated on the 70-year-old woman, while being under the influence of alcohol, on board an Air India flight in November.
Mishra was arrested in Bengaluru by the Delhi Police late on Friday night, 6 January.
The incident came under the spotlight after the complainant’s letter to the Tata Group was made public.
