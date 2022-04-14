Graphic Novel | Deeksha: The Story Behind BR Ambedkar's Conversion to Buddhism

On 14 October 1956, Dalit icon and architect of India's constitution, Dr BR Ambedkar, converted to Buddhism along with lakhs of Dalit followers in Nagpur. He had openly declared his intent to quit Hinduism in 1935.

"I was born a Hindu… I will not die a Hindu," Ambedkar had said while addressing his followers in Mumbai in May 1936. Babasaheb, who faced caste discrimination through childhood, in school, and as a young adult, converted to Buddhism, weeks before his death.