Graphic Novel: The Last Time India Saw Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

On 16 January 1941, 44-year-old Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, who was under house arrest following his release from prison in December 1940, escaped in the dead of night, from under the noses of India's British rulers. As fate would have it, he would never return to his beloved India again.

On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, The Quint revisits the last day that India saw its most revered revolutionary on its soil.