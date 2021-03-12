Graphic Novel | How Gandhi’s Dandi March Shook the British Empire

The Dandi March, also known as the Salt March or the Salt Satyagraha, took Bapu and his followers 24 days. On their way to Dandi, they walked 395 kilometres.

Bapu’s choice of salt as the focus of the protest was not taken seriously by his own aides in the Congress, including Pandit Nehru and Sardar Patel. Even the then Viceroy, Lord Irwin felt that Gandhi's protest was no threat at all.

But who knew salt, that basic humble ingredient in every meal eaten by every common man, for which he had to pay an unfairly high tax to the British government, would fire the imagination of millions across undivided India.