G20 Summit on 9-10 Sept: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory, Metro Functional

Illuminated G20 logo is seen ahead of the summit in New Delhi.
(Photo Credit: PTI)
Ahead of the G20 summit in New Delhi on 9-10 September, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory for people.
The Delhi Traffic Police has suggested these routes for commuters in the city as traffic will be diverted from controlled zones beginning 8 September.
For passengers going towards the airport, Delhi police has advised the use of metro but also detailed suggested routes that can be taken.
The Delhi Metro will remain functional on all routes. However, boarding and deboarding at Supreme Court Metro Station will not be permitted on 9-10 September.
Buses too will remain functional. According to the advisory, this is where the buses will terminate:
Interstate buses, on the other hand, will terminate at these points:
“Non-destined vehicles”, heavy goods vehicles, medium goods vehicles, and light goods vehicles will not be allowed to enter into Delhi.
Goods vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, vegetables, fruits, medical supplies, etc having valid permissions will be allowed to enter into Delhi.
General traffic shall be allowed on Ring Road and beyond.
Movement of passengers to airport and railway stations will be allowed, but the advisory says, “passengers are advised to take suggested routes and keep sufficient time at hand.”
The entire area of New Delhi District will be considered as “Controlled Zone-I”. And the entire area inside Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) will be considered as “Regulated Zone.” However, bonafide residents, authorized vehicles and emergency vehicles will be allowed to travel on the road network of New Delhi District.