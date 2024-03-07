'Free Electricity And Subsidy Will Continue Till March 2025': Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
(Photo: X/@AamAadmiParty)
The Delhi government, led by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), announced on Thursday, 7 March, that free electricity bills and subsidies will continue in the national capital for 2024–2025.
The announcement came after an urgent cabinet meeting head at his residence on Thursday.
Taking it on X (formally Twitter), Delhi CM Kejriwal said, "I congratulate the people of Delhi very much. Your 24-hour electricity (zero power cut) and free electricity have been extended until 31 March 2025, including free electricity for lawyers' chambers."
While addressing the media, Delhi minister Atishi said, "I am glad to tell this to Delhi people that in today’s Kejriwal government cabinet meeting, the free electricity bills and subsidies that people get will continue in 2024-2025."
"Electricity usage up to 200 units is free, and half the bill up to 400 units will continue. The subsidies to the farmers and lawyers of the 1984 riot victims will be the same as last year. This policy has been passed until 31 March 2025," added Atishi.
