Delhi CM Kejriwal Honours 19th Asian Games Winners, Promises Complete Assistance

Talking about initiatives for athletes, Kejriwal further said, "We introduced the Play and Progress scheme. In this case, for children up to 17 years of age who show talent in sports, we give Rs 1–3 lakh to them to improve so that they can take coaching, improve their diet, and buy their equipment with this. From 2018 to 2022, under this policy, we have helped 1,500 children and given Rs 32 crore."

"Similarly, Mission Excellence is our programme in which we give Rs 16 lakh for their improvement to children who show talent in national and international sports. In the last 4 years, we have helped 400 players with Rs 25 crore," the Delhi chief minister added.