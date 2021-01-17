‘Will Not Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort on 26 Jan’: Farmers’ Union

Ahead of the tractor rally planned by protesting farmers on Republic Day, Mandip Nathwan, convener of Haryana’s Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, denied that farmers would unfurl the Tricolour at Red Fort and said “such statements are not in the interest of the farmers.”
He further alleged that some people want to turn the agitation violent. “On behest of government, some people want to turn this agitation violent. This agitation is against policies of government, and not against Delhi. We should implement strategy finalised by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and continue it peacefully,” he added.
On Monday, the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the application filed by the Centre, through Delhi Police is seeking to stop the proposed tractor rally on 26 January.
The three-judge bench will be headed by the Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.
The Supreme Court, on 12 January, issued a notice on the Delhi Police's application.
In an affidavit filed through the Delhi Police, the Centre said: “Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation,” according to IANS.
On 12 January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws till further notice, and constituted its expert committee which will take inputs from all the relevant stakeholders regarding the protests and the farmers’ concerns.
On 11 January, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.
(With inputs from ANI, IANS)
