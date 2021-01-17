‘Will Not Unfurl Tricolour at Red Fort on 26 Jan’: Farmers’ Union

The Supreme Court, on 12 January, issued a notice on the Delhi Police's application.

In an affidavit filed through the Delhi Police, the Centre said: “Any disruption or obstruction in the said functions would not only be against the law and order, public order, public interest but would also be a huge embarrassment for the nation,” according to IANS.

On 12 January, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws till further notice, and constituted its expert committee which will take inputs from all the relevant stakeholders regarding the protests and the farmers’ concerns.

On 11 January, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde had said the court was “extremely disappointed” with the Centre over its approach to the farmers protests, and reiterated its intent to form an expert committee to examine the concerns raised by farmers against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

