NIA Summons 40 People Including Sikh Actor, Journo & Farmer Leader

The NIA has summoned around 40 persons including Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, farmers’ leader Baldev Singh Sirsa and UK-based journalist Jasveer Singh Muktsar, to be examined as ‘witnesses’ in a case related to the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice, The Hindu reported.

Sikhs for Justice is a UK-based pro-Khalistani group that was banned in 2019 by the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials of non-profit Khalsa Aid have also received summon notices on 15 January to appear before the NIA headquarters in Delhi between 18-21 January.