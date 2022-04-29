Climate Change Will Increase Virus Spread From Animals To Humans, Study Says

A new study says that climate change has led to an increase in the chances that thousands of viruses found in wild animals will spread to humans.

The study, published in Nature journal, says that climate change and changes to the way land is used will give viruses fresh opportunities to jump between animals and this increases the chances they will transmit from animals to humans in the next 50 years.

Which means, in a nutshell, COVID-19 won't be the last of the viruses to jump from animals to humans.

The study states that this process may already have begun, and that limiting climate change and global warming in this century may not reduce this potential future virus sharing.

And bad news for us Indians, it says areas with high human populations will be especially susceptible.