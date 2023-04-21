World Earth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Why it is Celebrated?

Earth Day is celebrated on 22 April every year and people will be celebrating the day again this year with an aim to encourage people to come together for environmental protection. On this day, few committees organize events across 193 countries in the world with the help of many other organizations.
Earth Week is an unofficial extended celebration of Earth Day that focuses on gathering more attention to the campaign. The earth week is celebrated from 16 to 22 April every year. This week is dedicated to educating people about Earth Day, climate change and the need to take steps against it. Earth Week is a great opportunity to take steps and initiate conversations about protecting the planet.
Let's know about the theme, history, significance for world earth day 2023.
The theme for the World Earth Day is in continuation of the 2022 theme, “Invest in Our Planet”. This theme focuses on a message of making effort to save our planet far and wide. The five feature programs of the Earth Day 2023 theme are:
The Great Global Cleanup
Canopy Project
Climate and Environmental Literacy
Food and Environment, and the Global Earth Challenge
The idea of Earth Day was first thought by peace activist John McConnell at a UNESCO Conference in 1969. The concept of celebrating this day was to honor the Earth and maintain peace on it. Here is the complete timeline of World Earth Day:
The first earth day was celebrated on 22 April 1970 in the United States.
In 1990, the coordinator, Denis Hayes, made an initiative to make this day as a global celebration and 141 countries participated in it.
In 2016, Earth Day was made official by signing the Paris Agreement, an intergovernmental treaty for climate protection.
In year 2020, we celebrated the 50th anniversary of world Earth Day.
World Earth Day reminds us that we play an important role in protecting our planet. This day is a great opportunity for us to reflect on our individual impact on the environment and think of things we can do to reduce our carbon footprint thus making a positive impact in the world.
We can do so in several ways like- community clean-up, reducing energy consumption, supporting policies that promote environmental conservation and sustainability, educating the children and people around us about earth day. Earth Day gives us the opportunity to take meaningful action towards a brighter, more sustainable future for our planet.
