World Earth Day 2023: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Why it is Celebrated?

Earth Day is celebrated on 22 April every year and people will be celebrating the day again this year with an aim to encourage people to come together for environmental protection. On this day, few committees organize events across 193 countries in the world with the help of many other organizations.

Earth Week is an unofficial extended celebration of Earth Day that focuses on gathering more attention to the campaign. The earth week is celebrated from 16 to 22 April every year. This week is dedicated to educating people about Earth Day, climate change and the need to take steps against it. Earth Week is a great opportunity to take steps and initiate conversations about protecting the planet.

Let's know about the theme, history, significance for world earth day 2023.