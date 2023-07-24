World Embryologist Day 2023 Date: History, Significance and Why To Celebrate?

World Embryologist Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
World Embryologist Day or World IVF Day is celebrated annually on 25 July. The Day is observed to create awareness among people about Embryologists and the process of Invitro fertilisation (IVF). Embryologists are healthcare professionals that are experts in examining embryos, eggs, and sperms.
Invitro fertilisation is a process in which the sperm and egg is fertilized outside the body of woman under laboratory conditions. Embryologists help in carrying out and making the IVF process successful.
The World Embryologist Day is recognized to commemorate the great role and contribution of Embryologists in the field of reproductive science.
The history of World IVF or Embryologist Day dates back to 25 July 1978 when the first baby named Louise Joy Brown was born through the process of Invitro fertilisation (IVF). 25 July is therefore dedicated to the birth anniversary of Louise Joy Brown.
The significance of World Embryologist Day is to educate people about the IVF procedure and how it helps childless couples. This day encourages people to take up the IVF option if they are facing difficulty in conceiving a child.
The World Embryologist Day is celebrated to highlight the benefits of IVF and create awareness about the safety of this miraculous process. On this day various seminars, workshops, conferences, and events are held globally to discuss the infertility issues and how invitro fertilisation helps in overcoming it to a greater extent.
