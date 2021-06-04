World Environment Day 2021: Theme, History & Significance

World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated on 5 June.
(Photo: iStock)
World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated on 5 June 2021. This day holds great significance in the present world. It is celebrated by every year on 5 June.
Our environment is in grave danger, and the most important way to save it, and hence to save the humankind and other species, is to spread awareness about it. Until and unless, individuals don't start making efforts to restore it, there is no chance of saving it.
According to UN website, as much as 50 per cent of our coral reefs have already been lost and up to 90 per cent of coral reefs could be lost by 2050, even if global warming is limited to an increase of 1.5°C.
"Every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch and over the last century we have destroyed half of our wetlands," it added.
The United Nation General Assembly marked the first day of Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment, 1972 as World Environment Day. On the same day, it also adopted a resolution for creation of UN Environment Programme.
However, the World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1974 with the slogan “Only One Earth.”
The theme for World Environment Day 2021 is “Reimagine. Recreate. Restore.”
It emphasizes on ecosystem restoration. A healthy ecosystem, which enhances people's livelihoods, counteract climate change and stop the collapse of biodiversity.
As discussed above, this day holds a lot importance in spreading awareness about the environment. This year's theme focuses on reviving and restoring our damaged ecosystem. It requires preventing, halting and reversing this damage.
This World Environment Day will kick off the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration (2021-2030). It will be a global mission to revive billions of hectares, from forests to farmlands, from the top of mountains to the depth of the sea.
This year, World Environment Day will be hosted by Pakistan.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined