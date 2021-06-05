World Environment Day 2021: Wishes, Images, Quotes

World Environment Day 2021 theme is 'Ecosystem Restoration'.
World Environment is celebrated all around the globe to spread awareness about our environment. It is celebrated every year by United Nation (UN) on 5 June.
The first World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974, and since then it is celebrated every year on 5 June.
Every year different nations host official celebrations of World Environment Day. This year's host is Pakistan.
The main purpose behind this is to spread awareness about ecosystem restoration and work towards it. A healthy ecosystem will enhance our livelihoods, counteract climate change, and stop the collapse of biodiversity.
Collective efforts towards the betterment of the environment will bring a difference. In order to spread awareness about the same, we have curated a list of images, quotes and wishes for you to send to your loved ones on World Environment Day.
World Environment Day Quotes & Images
