The Great Escape: How Pollution Is Pushing People Away from Cities

Migration of communities that are vulnerable to natural disasters has recently been linked to environmental degradation.

Such a movement forces the community to look for an alternative place to survive and such ‘environmental migrants’ often find themselves in large cities which hold employment opportunities, shelter and food.

A large number of cities in India, such as Hyderabad, Pune, cities in the NCR region, etc., have grown exponentially post the globalisation-era due to a large influx of migrants from the rural areas.