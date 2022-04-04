Must Do More to Meet Goals of Paris Agreement: 3rd IPCC Report on Climate Change

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released the third set of reports on Monday, 4 April, aimed at finding ways to mitigate the dangers of rising temperatures.

Navroz Dubash, one of the authors of the report, and a researcher with the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), said, "By discussing global experience with laws, institutions and policies, the report lays out what it will take to build a ‘climate-ready state'."

With emissions acting as the biggest villain, the climate panel released details on reducing carbon dioxide levels from the atmosphere to prevent the planet from heating further.

“We are at a crossroads. The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future. We have the tools and know-how required to limit warming,” said IPCC Chair Hoesung Lee.